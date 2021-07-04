SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in June

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,100 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 862,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 605.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SBI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.62. SBI has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SBI had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBI will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

