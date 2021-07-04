Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.86 ($9.25).

FRA:SHA opened at €7.90 ($9.29) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.71.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

