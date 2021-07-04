Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 53,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

