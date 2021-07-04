Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.36.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after purchasing an additional 183,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 84,547 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

