Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.08 Million

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce $83.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.80 million and the highest is $83.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $82.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $334.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $343.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $352.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.47 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

