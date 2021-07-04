Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NP opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $839.64 million, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

In other Neenah news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

