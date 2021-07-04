Sei Investments Co. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.