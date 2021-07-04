Sei Investments Co. Invests $305,000 in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Primis Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,119,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

