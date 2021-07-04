Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report sales of $145.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.40 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $125.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $603.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $610.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $645.55 million, with estimates ranging from $633.40 million to $657.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of SIC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

