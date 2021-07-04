Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Shares of SRE opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.11. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

