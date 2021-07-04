Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.61. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 53,752 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $250,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,788,243 shares of company stock worth $25,020,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

