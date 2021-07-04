Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $6,845,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

SRG opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.18. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

