SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SES has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

