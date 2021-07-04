Severn Trent’s (STRNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.01. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.