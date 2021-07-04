SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 227.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $211.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

