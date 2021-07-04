SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,783 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after purchasing an additional 301,807 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

