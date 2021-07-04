SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $877,269.

BATRA stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 110.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

