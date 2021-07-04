SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 38,357 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 418.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 73.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 253.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

VNT stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

