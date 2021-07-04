SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 53.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,735 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after acquiring an additional 483,058 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after buying an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,601,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PK stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

