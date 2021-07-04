SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,578 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after acquiring an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after acquiring an additional 992,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.35.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

