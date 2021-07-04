SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $148.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.48. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

