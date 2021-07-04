SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

SGSOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.62.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

