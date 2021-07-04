Shapiro Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805,360 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $60,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.79. 2,032,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,095. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

