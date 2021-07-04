Shapiro Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.02% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $877,269.

BATRA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,119. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $289.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 110.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

