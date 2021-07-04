Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 625,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

