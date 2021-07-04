Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 118.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.