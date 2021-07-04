Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Declines By 31.0%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JEQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.81. 22,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,461. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

