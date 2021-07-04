Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Expands By 23.9%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCYY. UBS Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue downgraded Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01. Accor has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

