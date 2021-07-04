Short Interest in Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Increases By 24.1%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWLCF opened at $0.48 on Friday. Awilco Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50.

About Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

