Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expands By 42.7%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,100,938 shares of company stock valued at $54,817,398 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

