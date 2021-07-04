Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Declines By 25.2%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

