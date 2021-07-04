Short Interest in Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Drops By 29.9%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRSS traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,226. Crossroads Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34.

Crossroads Systems Company Profile

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

