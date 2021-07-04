Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Declines By 22.3%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 824,769 shares of company stock worth $43,307,207.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 68.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 291,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

EAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

EAR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.94. Eargo has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.07.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Eargo will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

