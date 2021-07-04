Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Decreases By 18.0%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FGM stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.77. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

