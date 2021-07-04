Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Increases By 20.0%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,275. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $284.96 million, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.37.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

