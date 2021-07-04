Short Interest in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Expands By 28.1%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $37,118,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $35,128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $30,566,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $25,750,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $20,612,000.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.76 during trading on Friday. 1,294,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

