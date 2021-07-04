Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Grows By 25.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

