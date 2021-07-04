Short Interest in IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Decreases By 36.6%

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IBXNF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27. IBEX Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

About IBEX Technologies

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

