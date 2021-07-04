Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Decreases By 17.7%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 54.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,765 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

