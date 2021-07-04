Short Interest in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Increases By 20.9%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MICT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 1,537,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Darren Mercer purchased 6,000,000 shares of MICT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MICT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MICT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MICT in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MICT by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 209,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.