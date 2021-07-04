Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declines By 36.2%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,494,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.46. 6,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

