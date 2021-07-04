Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Increases By 31.3%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ NBTX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.73. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53.

NBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth $16,500,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,250,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 69,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

