Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Increases By 32.5%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoVibronix by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in NanoVibronix by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAOV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 88,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.15. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

