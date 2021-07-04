Short Interest in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Decreases By 20.4%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $178,903,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $8,949,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OZON shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of OZON stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $58.18. 384,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,227. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

