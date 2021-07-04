Short Interest in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Declines By 32.6%

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 2,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25. Patriot Transportation has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

