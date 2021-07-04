Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Decreases By 23.3%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 545,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,744. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 4.33. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

