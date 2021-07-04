Short Interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Increases By 36.1%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NYSE:RFP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 421,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $957.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

