Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expands By 32.7%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 821,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 1,467,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

