Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Rises By 23.4%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. Research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.