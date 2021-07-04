Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Drops By 28.6%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SHZHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DBS Vickers lowered Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS SHZHY traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $24.68. 81,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

